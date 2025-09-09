Bahrain - SICO Capital, a leading provider of asset management, brokerage, and investment banking services in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority, has appointed Maan AlDerazi as its new Head of Real Estate Investments.

AlDerazi brings over 20 years of extensive industry experience to the role, having concluded several billion dollars in cross-border commercial real estate investments and having held positions at prominent firms such as Meraas Holding and Istithmar.

“We are delighted to welcome Maan to the SICO Capital team,” said Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital. “His deep knowledge of the real estate sector and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Maan AlDerazi said: “I am honoured to join SICO Capital, a firm distinguished for its strong track record in investment management. I look forward to contributing to the growth of its real estate investment portfolio and leveraging my experience to identify and develop strategic opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic and rapidly expanding market, at a time when the real estate sector is playing a pivotal role in supporting Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s broader economic transformation.”

