Saudi Arabia - Najm for Insurance Services has signed five agreements with major automotive dealers in KSA and honoured 150 automotive dealers and certified workshop owners, as part of the Najm Repair Network Service ‘NRN’.

The agreements were signed with Al-Wallan Trading Company, Al-Jabr Trading Company, Abdullah Hashim Company Limited, AlTawkilat Universal Motors, and Mohamed Youssef Naghi-Hyundai, to join the NRN repair service providers.

This was part of the ‘Integrated Partnerships’ forum held in Riyadh attended by representatives from the Insurance Authority, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organisation, insurance company leaders, major automotive dealers, as well as owners of classified repair centers and workshops from various regions, and senior officials from Najm.

Future of insurance

In his opening speech, Ahmed Al-Qusayr, Executive Director of Supervision at the Insurance Authority, said the partnership between the insurance sector and vehicle repair services sector represents a strategic investment in the future of insurance in the kingdom.

“It sets new standards for traffic safety, reducing risks on Saudi roads and protecting the rights of insured parties and beneficiaries through a comprehensive vehicle repair system according to the highest quality standards.”

Mohammed Y Al Shehri, CEO of Najm, said: “The recently launched ‘NRN’ service reflects our expansion from accident inspection to post-accident support. It represents a qualitative leap in the services provided to insurance customers and vehicle owners. The core value of this service lies in providing integrated, streamlined, guaranteed, and entirely free services to owners of damaged vehicles.

“This value extends to the owners of vehicles damaged by traffic accidents, partners from repair centers, and it positively impacts the community as a whole.

Three main pillars

“The ‘NRN’ service is built on three main pillars that includes empowering insurance companies and vehicle repair workshops to deliver comprehensive services, improving vehicle repair quality to enhance road safety and the safety of road users, and leveraging Najm’s technological capabilities to overcome all difficulties for both customers and partners,” Al Shehri added.

Al Shehri also expressed his appreciation for the ‘NRN’ service partners and his gratitude for their trust in Najm and their cooperation in transforming this service from an idea into a reality that empowers the insurance sector, provides innovative solutions to improve customer experience, enhances road safety, increases insurance compensation efficiency, supports the logistics sector, attracts investment in vehicle maintenance, and strengthens efforts to combat insurance fraud.

