ArabFinance: UK-based HSBC bank and educational organization INJAZ Egypt have collaborated to expand their financial education programs in four more countries, according to a press release on March 21st.

HSBC will provide a grant to INJAZ Egypt and the JA Worldwide network, enabling both organizations to launch programs in Oman, Turkey, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The JA Building a Financially Capable Generation initiative will pair educators from JA and volunteers from HSBC with students in classroom and online.

The program helps young people aged between 12 and 16 to raise their financial awareness and boost their self-confidence.