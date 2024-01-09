Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) Egypt’s financial leasing arm ADIFinance has joined a consortium of major financial leasing firms in Egypt to offer EGP 1.3 billion in financing for the capital expansion of El Hazek Construction’s LakeView Properties and El Hazek Sons for Development and Tourism, an emailed press release revealed.

The firms’ capital expansion is set to be financed via non-banking financing products.

The consortium is led by UE Finance and comprises AUR Leasing, A.T. LEASE, and Cairo Leasing Corporation (CLC).

