Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), a leading provider of Islamic digital banking services, announced its golden sponsorship of the 22nd edition of AAOIFI’s Annual Sharia Boards Conference.

The bank’s sponsorship comes as part of its social responsibility framework and emphasises its ongoing efforts to spread its industry expertise and knowledge, as well as elevate the role of Islamic finance within the community, said BisB chief executive Yaser Alsharifi.