This decision was taken after the company had received the Saudi Central Bank's (SAMA) no-objection to the appointment, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

During the last 16 years, Alshuwaier has been occupying a number of important positions in the company, benefitting from his experience in the Saudi market and strong leadership capabilities.

It is noteworthy to mention that in early December 2021, the company appointed Yousef Saleh Abalkhail as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.