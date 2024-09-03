Zayed International Airport (AUH) welcomed flynas inaugural flight, marking the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first low-cost airline's new direct service from Jeddah (JED) and Medina (MED) to Abu Dhabi. This strategic route expansion enhances connectivity between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, meeting the growing demand for travel between these two key markets.

The addition of flynas at AUH offers travellers even greater destination options and flexibility. This new route will benefit both business and leisure travellers, further boosting tourism and trade between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are thrilled to welcome flynas to Zayed International Airport. This partnership enhances our connectivity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering travellers even more choices and solidifying our position as a leading hub in the region. We look forward to working with flynas to expand our network and deliver an exceptional travel experience for every passenger.”

The launch of flynas Abu Dhabi route marks another milestone in Zayed International Airport's journey toward becoming a leading global aviation hub. By continuously expanding its network and partnering with airlines like flynas, Abu Dhabi Airports reaffirms its commitment to providing passengers with seamless connectivity to key destinations.