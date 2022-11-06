Wizz Air has been named Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year at the inaugural CAPA (Centre for Aviation) Asia Aviation Summit and Sustainability Expo in Singapore.

The airline also received recognition as the EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year.

The CAPA Environmental Sustainability Awards for Excellence recognise airlines and airports who put climate change at the forefront of their business and strive for carbon neutrality. The awards are independently researched by CAPA’s Analysts and carbon reduction strategists, Envest Global. CAPA, part of the Aviation Week Network, is one of the world’s most trusted sources of market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry.

Wizz Air has the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre in Europe and is committed to further reducing its CO2 emissions by 25% by 2030. As part of its ambitious fleet renewal plan, the airline has been continuously adding new Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet and currently operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the world, with an average age of 4.6 years.

Wizz Air is the biggest operator of the Airbus A321neo in Europe and has one of the largest standalone order books globally of over 370 state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, which will help the airline to meet its sustainability targets. On top of fleet renewal, the operational teams are constantly working on fuel efficiency initiatives and improving the related data science.

József Váradi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air, said: “We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious recognition by CAPA, naming Wizz Air as the most environmentally sustainable airline not only in Europe but also globally. When it comes to decarbonizing aviation, Wizz Air is laser focused on the technology and innovations available here and now.

“We are confident that by investing in the most modern aircraft and engines we will be able to continuously reduce passengers’ carbon footprint and deliver the targeted CO2 intensity decrease by 2030 and beyond. We stay committed to making Wizz Air the most environmentally efficient choice of air travel.”

CAPA – Centre for Aviation, said: “Wizz Air has shown itself as a leader in the environmental sustainability aviation space. Results from CAPA’s Environmental Sustainability Airline Benchmarking Reports in both 2021 and 2022 had Wizz Air as one of the top performing carriers across most categories. It is our pleasure to award Wizz Air as CAPA’s EMEA and Global Sustainable Airline of the year.”

