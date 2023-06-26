Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced an exciting promotion with 20 percent off selected flights from and to Abu Dhabi.

The promotion applies for bookings made on June 26 and for travel dates until September 30, providing customers affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities this Eid. The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for travel during Eid, allowing adventurous travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets, with must-see destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi recently announced the addition of its 10th aircraft to the fleet and added some marvellous destinations to its ever-expanding network, including the popular route to Cairo (Egypt), making travel more accessible with incredible value for money for adventurous travellers.

Reduced fares for a well-deserved vacation throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as AED179 ($48,7).

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, creating exciting and affordable opportunities for everyone to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations. We welcome the Eid holiday with 20 percent off our already ultra-low-fare fares, and travellers can make this Eid memorable by treating themselves to incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft over the summer period and beyond.”

With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

