Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced a promotion for adventurous travellers looking to discover hidden gems, charming neighbourhoods, vibrant cities, and natural paradises.

The flash 15% promotion applies to bookings made on 20 June, for the travel period from 1 July until 31 July.

The selected routes include a plethora of exotic, culturally rich destinations – Europe, North Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East – and are now available for booking on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, both of which are accessible in Arabic.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are proud to continue fostering connectivity with affordable, hassle-free travel to marvellous destinations.

“Our latest extraordinary promotion enables an exhilarating adventure for all ages and reaffirms our commitment to spontaneous travel.

“Given the expected busy summer period, we strongly encourage all adventurous travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy ultra-low-fares and discover outstanding natural beauty and incredible history.”

The Wizz MultiPass is a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards.

Passengers lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year, potentially saving up to 40% on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can book tickets on WIZZ Flex that enables them to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees.

The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).