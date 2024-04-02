The UAE's national carriers have witnessed significant growth in their destination network. By the end of the first quarter of 2024, they reached approximately 603 destinations worldwide, compared to 586 at the close of 2023.

This 3 percent increase reflects the rebounding aviation sector and caters to the rising demand for travel. The UAE's position as a preferred global destination for tourism and business is further strengthened by this expansion.

Based on official data from the national carriers obtained by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), these national carriers have consistently outperformed many of their regional and global counterparts. They excel not only in the number of destinations offered but also in terms of operational performance and the quality of services provided to travelers. This success stems from their broad base of experience and proven ability to transform challenges into opportunities. With this track record, they are well-positioned for continued growth, contributing to the overall revival of the UAE's aviation sector.

For a more detailed breakdown, Emirates Airlines currently leads the pack with 143 destinations. Flydubai follows closely with 129, while Air Arabia boasts an impressive network of 215 destinations. Etihad Airways offers service to 76 destinations, with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi reaching 29 and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi serving approximately 40 destinations. These airlines operate from strategically located operational centres across the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has achieved significant growth, reaching approximately 76 destinations by the end of the first quarter of 2024. They have set ambitious goals, aiming to expand to more than 125 destinations by 2030. This growth capitalises on their strategic location connecting Asia and Europe. Furthermore, Etihad aims to increase the number of passengers they serve to over 33 million annually.

Building on a successful 2023 with 15 new destinations launched (including Lisbon, Copenhagen, Kolkata, and Osaka), Etihad expects to add 5 to 6 new destinations in 2024. They recently announced regular flights to Boston, adding to their existing U.S. routes serving Chicago, New York, and Washington.

Starting from June 15th, Etihad will further expand its network with seasonal and frequency increases:

3 seasonal weekly flights to Antalya, Turkey

3 additional weekly flights each to Thiruvananthapuram (India) and Amman (Jordan)

4 weekly flights to Jaipur (India) starting June 16th

Etihad is also strengthening its presence in key destinations:

Cairo (Egypt): 3 additional flights, bringing the total to 24 weekly

Karachi (Pakistan): 3 additional flights, totaling 17 weekly

Colombo (Sri Lanka): 3 additional flights, totaling 20 weekly

Emirates Airlines

Emirates Airlines boasts a massive network spanning 143 destinations across six continents, including 134 passenger destinations and 9 cargo destinations. They are continuously working to provide greater seating capacity to meet the growing demand for travel and offer flexibility and options for travelers connecting through Dubai to various destinations worldwide.

Emirates has recently enhanced its services:

Increased service to Seoul with 3 additional weekly flights starting in February 2024

Introduced Premium Economy Class to São Paulo (Brazil) in November 2023 and to Tokyo (Japan) in December 2023

Further extending its reach in South America, Emirates will launch a daily service from Dubai to Bogotá, Colombia, starting June 3rd. This new route will become their fourth gateway in South America, joining São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Buenos Aires. In total, Emirates operates in 19 destinations across the Americas (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia).

Air Arabia

The Air Arabia Group has a wide network connecting approximately 215 destinations from strategic operational centres in the UAE (Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah), including 115 destinations, as well as 74 destinations from its operational centres in Morocco, 20 destinations in Egypt, and 6 destinations in Pakistan.

Air Arabia will launch direct flights from Sharjah to Krakow in Poland starting from June 29, 2024, connecting Sharjah International Airport and John Paul II International Airport daily. The carrier will also resume flights between Sharjah and Jazan in Saudi Arabia, connecting Sharjah International Airport and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport with 3 weekly flights starting from June 4.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to enhance Abu Dhabi's connectivity with the world, offering direct flights to 29 destinations. It continues its expansion plans and commitment to meeting customer needs by expanding its global network to provide broader travel options supported by added value to contribute to the growth of the travel and tourism sector in the UAE.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

"Wizz Air Abu Dhabi" has expanded its destination network to 40 destinations by the end of the first quarter of this year, continuing to expand its operations to meet increasing demand levels by enhancing its modern and sustainable fleet, reinforcing the company's ambitious plans to launch flights to new destinations.