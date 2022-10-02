Indian full-service carrier Vistara Airlines has launched non-stop, daily flights between Mumbai, India, and Abu Dhabi.

The inaugural flight departed from Mumbai at 7.10 pm (IST) and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 8.40 pm, the airline announced Saturday, October 1.

Vinod Kannan, chief executive officer of Vistara, said, "We have been steadily strengthening our presence in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf region, and are excited to add Abu Dhabi to our growing international network."

He added, "UAE's flourishing business, trade, and tourism make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit in our network. We are confident that travellers will appreciate the choice of flying India and South Asia's best airline on this route."

Schedule of flights to/from Abu Dhabi, UAE, effective from October 1, 2022, are:

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Mumbai – Abu Dhabi UK 0255 Daily 1910 Hrs 2040 Hrs Abu Dhabi – Mumbai UK 0256 Daily 2140 Hrs 0235 Hrs (+1)

* All timings shown are in local time zones

*+1 indicates next day arrival

The airline has said it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

