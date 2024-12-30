The UAE carriers have fully recovered their capacity, surpassing 2019 levels and increasing it to 87.1 million seats in 2024, a 10.5 per cent increase from 2023 and 15 per cent growth compared to 2019.

This solidifies the UAE's position as a leading aviation hub, due to significant advancements in infrastructure, clean energy initiatives, and airport expansion, reported WAM.

Global aviation data provider OAG reported that UAE carriers’ seat capacity growth exceeded the global average growth rate of 2.4 per cent compared to 2019 and 6.4 per cent compared to 2023.

In November, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) predicted that passenger traffic at the country's airports would reach approximately 150 million by the end of 2024, compared to 134 million the previous year.

The UAE’s civil aviation network serves over 400,000 passengers daily, with a monthly average exceeding 12 million passengers. Additionally, it handles over 10,000 tonnes of cargo daily.

Leading national carriers, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia, continued to expand their global networks. Collectively, these airlines offered over 6.39 million seats in December 2024.

This year witnessed key strategic announcements that enhanced the aviation sector’s performance. Among them was the launch of construction for a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, with a budget of AED128 billion ($34 billion). Upon completion, it will become the world’s largest airport, with a final capacity of 260 million passengers, 400 aircraft gates, and five times the current capacity of Dubai International Airport.

In 2024, the newly named and branded Zayed International Airport, celebrated for its innovative and seamless passenger experience, was inaugurated. Abu Dhabi Airports earned the prestigious "World’s Leading Airport Operator" award at the 2024 Aviation Achievement Awards 2024.

Zayed International Airport (AUH) was crowned “World’s Most Beautiful Airport” at the prestigious Prix Versailles, recognising its outstanding architectural design in the Airports category.

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport maintained its global leadership in international flight capacity throughout 2024 and twice surpassed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in combined international and domestic seat capacity rankings, in January and December, according to OAG.

Emirates Airlines garnered four awards at the 2024 World Travel Awards for its various products and services. It also topped the Ultras Awards 2024 as the best airline in the world and was awarded a total of 7 impressive accolades at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Additionally, Emirates ranked first in the Telegraph’s list of the best global airlines for 2024.

Etihad has also been recognised with the best Economy Class, best in-flight entertainment and best First Class Lounge.

The UAE has continued its commitment to sustainability in the aviation sector, with 2024 witnessing several initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable practices within the industry. These include the expansion of sustainable aviation fuel usage, ground operations sustainability initiatives at airports by service providers such as dnata, and airport-led projects.

Dubai Airports announced the launch of the world's largest rooftop solar panel installation at any airport. The solar energy generated will meet 6.5 percent of Dubai International Airport's energy requirements and 20 percent of Al Maktoum International Airport's energy needs.

The General Civil Aviation Authority also highlighted that UAE airline fleets are among the newest globally, with an average aircraft age of 12–15 years, contributing to reduced carbon footprints.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).