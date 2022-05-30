Passenger air traffic in Tunisian airports grew 182.9% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021 to 1,220,619 passengers, according to air traffic statistics from the Office of the Civil Aviation and Airports (OACA) published Friday.

This upward trend in air traffic was observed in most of the Tunisian airports, with an increase of 183% for the Tunis-Carthage international airport (1,030,381 passengers), 199.7% for the Djerba-Zarzis international airport, 195% for the Sfax Thyna international airport and 25.1% for the Tozeur-Nefta international airport.

OACA statistics also report a 100.27% rise in aircraft movements in Q1 2022 with 11,982 movements recorded.

In aircraft movements, the increase was 105.3% for the Tunis-Carthage international (9113 movements), 111.7% for the Djerba-Zarzis international airport (1668 movements) and 65.2% for the Sfax Thyna international airport (981 movements).

Aircraft movement declined by 16.5% for the Tozeur-Nefta international airport (106 movements).

The overflying traffic (aircraft transiting through the Tunisian airspace) also grew 58.3% to 7,568 in the first quarter of 2022.