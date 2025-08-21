Yokohama – Talks on launching a direct flight between Tunis and Douala (Cameroon) were the focus of a meeting Wednesday between Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and her Cameroonian counterpart, Joseph Ngute, in Yokohama, Japan.

Zenzri underlined that this new air connection would strengthen strategic ties between Tunisia and Cameroon as well as promote academic, scientific, medical, and professional exchanges. She also stressed that the project would attract investment and boost bilateral cooperation in trade, finance, tourism, industry, and healthcare.

For his part, the Cameroonian Prime Minister, accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Economy, highlighted Tunisia’s expertise in scientific, academic, and investment fields. He also pointed to the valuable contribution of Tunisian professionals in Cameroon, including companies, consulting firms, doctors, and engineers, in consolidating economic ties.

Both sides agreed to follow up on the recommendations of the most recent Joint Commission meeting, particularly in the areas of digitisation, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and education.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), held in Yokohama from August 20 to 22, 2025.

