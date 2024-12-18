Transguard Group’s Aviation Services division has once again, following a tender process, been awarded a contract to provide manpower services to Etihad Airport Services at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

“Closely collaborating with Etihad Airport Services over the last few years has empowered both businesses to succeed,” stated Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group.

“In fact, their passion for the industry and unwavering support has made it possible for us to go above and beyond in our offering which, in turn, has enabled us to exceed their expectations. Our partnership offers an ideal platform to showcase how we can further enhance not only this alliance but also our service proposition at Zayed International Airport while assisting Etihad Airport Services with their own strategic growth plans. We are proud to renew this prestigious, long-term agreement and look forward to the evolution of our partnership over the next five years.”

Deep expertise

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Transguard, a company that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence and a passion for delivering exceptional service to our customers. Transguard’s deep expertise in the aviation industry has been instrumental in their expanding role at Zayed International Airport.

“This renewed collaboration marks an exciting chapter, as Transguard takes on a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning both passenger and cargo handling. We look forward to continuing our shared journey toward operational excellence and innovation,” added Jubran Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airport Services.

Under the terms of the contract, Transguard Aviation Services will continue to provide Cargo Staff, Passenger Reduced Mobility (PRM) Agents, Loaders, Drivers, Cargo Agents and Multi-Skilled Operators to support all Etihad Airport Services requirements for the next five years. Thousands of Transguard employees are already deployed in service of this contract.

“Our skilled employees have worked incredibly hard to uphold the rigorous standards set by Etihad Airport Services and Zayed International Airport,” said Cathy Masters, Director – Aviation Services, Transguard Group. “We’re honoured to have the ongoing opportunity to play a key role in supporting the nation’s critical infrastructure.”

