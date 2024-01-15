Sharjah Airport Authority revealed its performance results for 2023, in line with the agenda of the annual airport management meeting held at Buhais Geology Park in Al Madam, Sharjah.

As per the Authority's data, the number of handled passengers travelling through the airport reached 15.3 million in 2023, as compared to 13.1 million in 2022, marking over 17.4 percent growth. The air traffic witnessed an increase of 12 percent with over 98,000 flight movements in 2023 as compared to around 87,000 flight movements in 2022. Furthermore, the total cargo volume handled through Sharjah Airport during the year 2023 reached over 141,000 tonnes.

In line with the Authority’s commitment to meet the surging demand and increase the operational capacity of the airport, it included seven new destinations for passengers including Kuala Lumpur City in Malaysia, Kazan and Samara cities in Russia, Lar in Iran, Indore in India, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand.

It also added three new destinations for air cargo including Houston in the United States, Kigali in Rwanda and Nasik in India.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “These positive results indicate Sharjah Airport’s reputation and its remarkable potential in offering efficient and top-notch services. The Authority is looking forward to continuing with these results, which will aid in positioning the airport as a preferred destination for both travel and cargo in the region.”

Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “The notable rise in the number of passengers travelling through Sharjah Airport comes as the result of the Authority’s unwavering commitment to deliver top-notch services and stay in line with recent technological developments, thus ensuring a fast and comfortable travel experience that positions the airport as a preferred travel hub. Furthermore, we confirm our ongoing efforts to elevate the reputation of the airport on a global level, especially in light of our active participation in international forums, robust partnerships and collaboration to build the business ecosystem and diversify the options for customers.”

Sharjah Airport is linked to over 100 destinations through 33 international airlines in 62 countries. India ranked first among the most renowned international travel destinations considering the number of passengers, recording over 3.4 million passengers. Saudi Arabia came in second, followed by Pakistan with a total number of passengers of over 1.5 million and 1.2 million, respectively. The three most preferred cities in 2023 were the Qatari capital city Doha, with a total of over 723,000 passengers, marking a growth of over 95 percent as compared to last year. It was followed by Dhaka with a total of more than 633,000 passengers and Cairo with about 488,000 passengers.