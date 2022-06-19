In a major milestone for the Saudi aviation sector, Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has won the top accolade of 'Most Improved Airport' at the Skytrax 2022 World Airport Awards.

Regarded as the 'Oscars of the Airport industry,' these awards are based on customer evaluations of airport services and facilities across over 550 airports.

Last year, King Khalid International Airport had ranked 58th in Skytrax’s ‘World Top 100 Airports’. The airport, operated by Riyadh Airports, advanced 29 places this year, and now ranks at number 29.

The airport was also ranked third on the list of the top 10 airports in the Middle East. As for the best airport staff in the Middle East, the capital airport came in third place.

This award recognizes the combined quality of staff service delivered across front-line positions.

At the award ceremony, Riyadh Airports Company CEO Engineer Mohammed Al Maghlouth said: "We are honoured at King Khalid International Airport receiving this latest accolade, since it comes directly from our passengers who participated in the Skytrax survey and shared their traveling experiences at the Capital Airport."

"This milestone demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the aspirations of Vision 2030 and the national aviation strategy," he added.

Al Maghlouth lauded the leadership for their vision and guidance, and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and Matarat Holding Company and partners for their persevering efforts in helping the facility to boost and develop its services and facilities.

"With their support, today King Khalid International Airport provides a second-to-none travel experience that rivals some of the most established airports around the world, he added.

The 2022 Awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities during the eight-month survey period from 2021 to 2022.

The survey evaluated the customer experience across airport services and product key performance indicators including check in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration and departure.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).