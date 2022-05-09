Riyadh – Saudi Ground Services Company has appointed Khalid Al Buainain as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The Saudi listed company also named Omar Jefri as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The two officials assumed their new roles on 6 May this year and will remain in position until 5 May 2025.

In 2021, Saudi Ground Services incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 254.41 million, a 43.99% year-on-year (YoY) decrease from SAR 454.29 million.

