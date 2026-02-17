Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced the issuance of an economic license to Universal Aviation to provide ground handling services at King Fahd International Airport’s general aviation (private) terminal.

Under the license, the company will be authorised to provide ground handling services and operate and manage the general aviation terminal at the airport, having met the economic requirements in accordance with the regulations and laws applicable in the Kingdom.

The announcement came during an inauguration ceremony in which Eastern Region Governor Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz launched the General Aviation Terminal project and the upgrade of the Instrument Landing System to Category III on the western runway at King Fahd International Airport.

The strategic step aligns with the objectives of the Aviation Programme, which aims to open new investment opportunities in the general aviation market and provide flexible operational options to meet the growing demand for private flights and business aviation services, thereby enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of the sector.

Under the license, Universal Aviation will be authorised to operate and manage the general aviation terminal at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, contributing to the growth of the general aviation market and meeting the accelerating needs of the tourism and commercial sectors, while fully complying with local and international environmental and technical regulations.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

