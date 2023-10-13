RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, announced on Thursday the launch of the master plan for the new Abha International Airport.



With the expansion, the airport's capacity will increase tenfold to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually from the current capacity of 1.5 million passengers. It will also handle more than 90,000 flights per year, a significant increase from the current 30,000 flights, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The new Abha airport is expected to contribute to enhancing the prominence of the Asir region as an attractive tourist destination. It will also fulfill Asir’s development strategy and the aviation strategy that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing air connectivity to 250 destinations and transporting 330 million passengers.



The new airport aims to embody a consistent architectural identity with the heritage of the southern Asir region so as to transform it into a prominent landmark in the Kingdom. The first phase of the expansion is planned to complete by the year 2028.



Its terminal area will expand to 65,000 square meters compared to10500 square meters of the existing airport. This expansion includes the construction of passenger boarding bridges, self-service facilities for streamlined travel procedures, and high-capacity parking facilities. Additionally, the new airport will feature 20 gates, along with 41 check-in counters with seven new self-service check-in.



The design of the new airport will reflect the architectural identity of the Asir region and showcase Saudi culture. This design will offer a distinctive travel experience with high efficiency, ensuring seamless services for visitors and travelers.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).