2023 is the highest-ever passenger traffic witnessed in the kingdom’s aviation history, with 101 million passengers carried until November of the year, according to General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

This was revealed at the quarterly Saudi Aviation Strategy Steering Committee meeting in Jeddah by GACA after reviewing its major milestones and achievements during 2023.

Hosted by Saudia Technic, Saudi Aviation Strategy Steering Committee meeting was attended by Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Dr Rumaih Al-Rumaih, and chaired by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej the GACA President, and top aviation sector leaders.

The 2023 passenger traffic surpassed the 2019 record of 99 million passengers. GACA also announced that Saudi Arabia is now connected to 149 destinations globally, a 41% increase on 2019.

These results are in keeping with the kingdom’s global connectivity, featuring high on the International Air Transport Association’s 2023 Air Connectivity Index.

Minister Al-Jasser said: “Saudi Arabia is leading globally through aviation, achieving the highest increase in connectivity out of any country and outperforming global aviation growth rates. The aviation sector is making a significant contribution to the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, connecting Saudi Arabia to the world in support of Vision 2030.”

Al Duailej said: “2023 has been a record-breaking year for Saudi aviation – with the kingdom carrying more passengers and connecting with more destinations than ever before. This transformation is being led through the Saudi Aviation Strategy, targeting 330 million passengers, connectivity with 250 destinations, and a cargo capacity of 4.5 million tons by 2030.

“The achievements are a testament to the work of the entire aviation sector and to the alignment achieved through the steering committee.”

The steering committee also reviewed achievements related to airline, cargo, and logistics sector milestones of 2023.

Airport achievements included the launch of Riyadh’s King Salman International Airport Masterplan, the Abha International Airport Masterplan, the opening of Red Sea International Airport, the granting of a commercial licence to Riyadh Air and more than 150 aircraft ordered by national airlines.

Cargo and logistics achievements included further investment secured in the Riyadh Integrated Logistics Zone, following the zone’s opening in 2022.

In October, GACA implemented the largest aviation economic reforms since Vision 2030 and strengthened rights protections in November to support passengers affected by travel disruptions and delays.

The Kingdom also hosted the largest-ever International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) civil aviation negotiation conference (ICAN 2023) in December and opened Airports Council International’s Middle East-Asia Pacific Regional Office in Riyadh earlier in the year.

