Riyadh: In an effort to enhance air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China, the Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) and China Eastern Airlines have entered a strategic partnership to launch a new air route connecting the two countries.



Commencing on April 8th, 2024, China Eastern Airlines will introduce three weekly flights directly linking Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH). The new route is set to operate with an A330-200 aircraft, offering an annual capacity of 35,880 inbound seats.



This collaboration comes as a response to the growing interest and demand for travel between the two nations. It also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to deepen bilateral ties with China, achieving a connection that promotes cultural understanding and opens up new opportunities for growth.



“The introduction of this new route with one of the world's largest airlines is another step towards enhancing connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China, a key priority market for us. We look forward to working with China Eastern Airlines to enable tourists and businesses to explore the attractions and opportunities both nations have to offer,” said ACP CEO, Majid Khan.



China Eastern Airlines shares in this vision, highlighting that the launch of this route marks not only the beginning of a partnership with ACP but also a new chapter in the closer cooperation between the two nations.



Both parties anticipate increased trade, people-to-people exchanges, and dialogues across various sectors through this 'Air Silk Road' initiative.



Supported by its Vision 2030 – Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification program focusing on growing sectors like tourism and aviation – the Kingdom aims to become a leading aviation hub in the Middle East and a key connection point between East and West. In 2023, Saudi Arabia achieved its goals by reaching 100 million tourists, including 27 million foreign tourists, seven years ahead of schedule.



Recently, the Kingdom revealed new targets of reaching 150 million tourists, including 70 million foreign tourists by 2030.



The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), under the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to enhance air connectivity from unserved and underserved markets around the world to the Kingdom. ACP works at the intersection of tourism and aviation by bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to enable the National Tourism Strategy’s vision and establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity.



China Eastern Airlines is one of China's three state-owned flagship airlines. It traces its roots back to the first civil aviation squadron, established in Shanghai in January 1957. Listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets, China Eastern operates a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft, making it one of the world's youngest fleets. Additionally, it boasts the largest widebody fleet in China, equipped with cutting-edge commercial and technical models.