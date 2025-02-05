The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia is opening the domestic private aviation market to international operators, by announcing the removal of cabotage restrictions for foreign on-demand charter flights within the kingdom.

The new policy, effective May 1, 2025, will allow foreign charter operators to apply for permission to operate domestic flights, following specific requirements set by GACA.

The decision is part of GACA’s broader strategy to boost the private jet market, supported by the establishment of a sector development committee to engage international and domestic business jet operators.

"GACA is unlocking new opportunities for the global aviation industry, by removing restrictions on charter flight businesses to operate domestically in the Kingdom," remarked Imtiyaz Manzary, the General Manager for General Aviation at GACA.

"This regulatory decision supports GACA’s roadmap to establish Saudi Arabia as a general aviation hub, alongside an unprecedented infrastructure program to establish new private airports and terminals across the kingdom," he stated.

Manzary said the removal of cabotage restrictions marks an important step in GACA’s strategy to enhance competition, attract foreign investment and provide greater flexibility for operators in the general aviation industry.

Alongside this decision, GACA has announced a national General Aviation Sector Development committee to enhance Saudi Arabia’s proposition as a general aviation hub, including international private aviation investors, operators, and service providers.

The committee will engage on infrastructure planning and regulatory processes, to enhance the Kingdom’s general aviation sector value proposition, he explained.

GACA’s General Aviation Roadmap was launched during the Future Aviation Forum in May 2024, including a comprehensive transformation program to develop the general aviation sector into a $2 billion industry by 2030, supporting 35,000 jobs.

The roadmap aligns infrastructure planning and regulations across the sector, delivering six dedicated business aviation airports and a further nine dedicated business aviation terminals.

According to GACA, the roadmap will also focus on increasing the number of business aviation fixed-base operators and maintenance, repair and overhaul capacity for business jets.

Saudi Arabia’s business jet sector achieved a record 24% jump in flight volumes in 2024 to 23,612 flights, with domestic jet flights rising 26% to 9,206 and international jet flights rising 15% to 14,406, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

