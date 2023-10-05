Jeddah: The Ministers of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah and Moroccan Minister of Religious Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Al-Tawfiq, respectively, have signed an agreement regarding the air transportation of Umrah performers and visitors from Morocco to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The signing took place during a working session held in Rabat today.



This agreement, formed through a partnership between the Moroccan Ministry and Saudi Arabia's flagship carrier, Saudia, aims to improve the level of air transportation while ensuring stable prices. Additionally, it includes qualitative initiatives that will enhance the experience and service quality provided to Umrah performers and visitors.



During the meeting, the ministers discussed measures to facilitate the arrival procedures for Moroccan pilgrims and visitors to the Kingdom. This effort aligns with the ministry's ongoing commitment to continuously improve the quality of services and enrich the religious experience for Umrah performers and visitors.



In a press conference following the meeting, Minister Al-Rabiah emphasized that his official visit to Morocco reflects the deep, historical, and fraternal relations between the two countries. He further highlighted the continuous growth in various fields of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Morocco, which is strongly supported by the leadership of both nations.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Morocco Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ghariri, as well as a high-level delegation representing the government and private sector, which focuses on enhancing the pilgrim experience.