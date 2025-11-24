Oman - SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Cost Carrier, has signed an agreement with Lagary to introduce ONE, an advanced digital operations platform, across its fleet.

The ONE platform is a comprehensive, single sign-on solution that brings together multiple aviation tools including Navigation & Operational Flight Planning System (NavOne), Digital Documentation Management System (DocuOne), Electronic Reporting & Digital Forms (ONE Forms), and Hand-Over Tools (HOTs).

Designed as a virtual operations office, the system allows pilots and operational teams to manage global flight activities through a unified online portal, enabling seamless data flow, real-time updates, and complete paperless functionality.

The platform also integrates smoothly with existing systems, ensuring efficient handling of dispatch information, journey logs, operational documentation, and reporting.

Salim Al Khatri, Director of Flight Operations at SalamAir, commented: “Adopting ONE as s platform marks an important operational shift for us, especially as we prepare for the next phase of SalamAir’s growth. The platform has streamlined our workflows, eliminated paper from the cockpit, and improved the data visibility required for smarter, faster decision-making across the organisation. With our fleet expanding and our network continuing to grow, having a unified digital system like ONE has become essential to supporting our operational reliability and efficiency.”

Maurisio Fernández, Operations Project Manager at Lagary, commented: “We are proud to partner with SalamAir on its digital transformation journey. The implementation of ONE across the fleet demonstrates SalamAir’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to operational excellence. Our platform is designed to simplify workflows, enhance real-time coordination, and empower flight crews with the tools they need in one unified system. We look forward to supporting SalamAir as it continues to innovate and deliver a smarter, more efficient flight operation.”

