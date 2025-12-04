Emirates has activated an interline partnership with Bahamasair to provide connectivity to customers travelling to The Bahamas.

The unilateral partnership between both carriers enables Emirates to expand its reach in the Caribbean, allowing its customers to connect on The Bahamas’ national flag carrier from two gateways in Florida to two destinations within The Bahamas - Nassau/Paradise Island and Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

The interline partnership came into effect following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both airlines in June. Emirates’ customers can book an entire journey from across its network to Orlando or Miami and connect to Nassau or Freeport – all with the simplicity of a single ticket and with additional benefits including a single baggage policy for both airlines.

Florida gateways, Miami and Orlando, are amongst the 12 US destinations that the world’s largest international airline currently flies to.

Emirates serves Miami with daily flights utilising its retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft featuring four cabin classes, along with five-weekly services to Orlando aboard its Boeing 777 aircraft in a three-class configuration.

From the two Florida gateways, customers can connect to the services of Bahamasair, operated by a Boeing 737 aircraft, to two major points in the country.

Earlier this year, Emirates also signed an MoU with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas to jointly promote tourism to the Caribbean nation. -TradeArabia News Service

