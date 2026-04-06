SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Cost Carrier, has announced its On-Time Performance (OTP) results for the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing its continued commitment to operational transparency, reliability, and customer trust.

OTP is an internationally recognised measure of punctuality, calculated by the percentage of flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

During the first quarter of 2026, SalamAir operated 5520 flights and carried 778,410 passengers across its network, achieving an On-Time Performance of 65.6%.

The quarter was impacted by several extraordinary challenges, including regional airspace restrictions, airport closures because of geopolitical developments and rerouting or diversion of aircraft.

All these events led to schedule adjustments and disruptions across parts of the network which impacted OTP.

SalamAir’s OTP for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 89% and the drop to 65% in Q1 2026 represents a 26% decrease in On Time Performance.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir, said: “On-time performance is a core measure of our operational delivery and reliability. In the first quarter of 2026, we recorded an OTP of 65.6%. While we acknowledge it was a complex period with extraordinary factors impacting flight schedules and operational performance, we apologise to all our customers who did not reach their destination on time. We have previously been among the Top-5 airlines in the region for OTP so today’s results are below our target. We shall focus on strengthening operational resilience and improving schedule reliability to ensure we deliver a consistent and dependable experience for our passengers.”

Since the third quarter of 2024, SalamAir has published its OTP results on a quarterly basis, reflecting the airline’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

This approach enables passengers to make informed travel decisions while supporting best practices in operational reporting within the regional aviation sector. -TradeArabia News Service

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