RIYADH — The CEO of Riyadh Airlines Tony Douglas revealed that the airline has no immediate plans to join any aviation alliance.



However, Douglas emphasized the significant strides the company is making in establishing unique bilateral partnerships aimed at accessing a global network and fostering mutually beneficial relationships.



Led by CEO Douglas, a Riyadh Airlines delegation engaged with key figures in the Chinese aviation sector in anticipation of the airline's inaugural flight scheduled for mid-2025.



During the visit to China, the delegation held discussions with Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, the Saudi Ambassador to China, to review the agenda and outcomes of their meetings with Chinese counterparts.



Riyadh Airlines actively met with representatives from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), local authorities, various airports, and airline companies as part of a comprehensive strategy for its future engagements with China.



The CEO highlighted that these meetings included discussions on Riyadh Airlines' future plans, presenting a road map for operational activities within the Saudi-Chinese partnership.



He underscored the pivotal role China is expected to play in Riyadh Airlines' ambitious expansion plans, projecting over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030.



"It was evident that numerous airlines aspire to be part of Riyadh Airlines' success story.



“Our partners will span diverse geographical locations, recognizing the advantages of collaborating with a new airline from Saudi Arabia, closely tied to the fastest-growing economy within the G20," stated the CEO.



Established in 2023, Riyadh Airlines has positioned itself as a key player in the aviation sector. The company made headlines with its initial order of 72 Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft.



Additionally, Riyadh Airlines unveiled a distinctive visual identity and the first-class exterior design of its aircraft fleet, garnering global attention and acclaim.



The airline further solidified its presence by signing an agreement with the Spanish football club Atletico Madrid, becoming the official sponsor and airline partner of the esteemed club.

