RAS AL KHAIMAH - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding between Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, US-based Joby Aviation and UK-based Skyports Infrastructure to launch the first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaimah by 2027.

At his palace in Saqr bin Mohamed City, Sheikh Saud received JoeBen Bevirt, CEO and founder of Joby Aviation, and Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, during a reception that also witnessed the signing of the MoU, in the presence of of Eng. Esmaeel Hassan Alblooshi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and Acting Director-General of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al-Khaimah, along with a number of senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed that this step reflects the UAE’s vision for shaping the future through innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, representing an investment in people’s quality of life and further strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a global destination for living, working, tourism and investment.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr added that the initiative represents a transformative leap that bridges the emirate’s ambitious present with its bright future, turning aspirations into achievements that will endure for generations to come.

The partnership will bring together the direct support of RAKTA, Skyports’ leadership in developing vertiport infrastructure, and Joby’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to design, develop and operate the first air taxi service in RAK.

Aligned with RAK’s 2030 Mobility Master Plan, the new service will meet growing demand for fast and convenient transport in Ras Al Khaimah and throughout the UAE. In addition to an air taxi service network within RAK, it will establish an inter-emirate corridor, connecting Joby’s planned service in Dubai to landmark hospitality developments in RAK.

For travelers and commuters, this will mean a dramatic reduction in travel times. For example, the journey from Dubai International Airport to Al Marjan Island, which can take well over an hour by car, could take less than 15 minutes in Joby’s air taxi flying a direct path at its top speed of 321 kph (200 mph). Joby’s aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers with minimal noise and zero operating emissions. It offers faster, quieter, and more convenient air travel for short commutes, quick trips and seamless mobility across the region.