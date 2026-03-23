Doha: Qatar Airways has said it is working to process and resolve refund requests as quickly as possible, while signalling that some cases may take longer than usual due to the current operational challenges facing the airline.

In a social media post, the airline noted that customers with confirmed bookings and a travel date between February 28 and April 30 2026 are eligible for a refund or date change.

It further explained that the refunds requested to the original payment method may take up to 28 working days and travellers should check their email after submitting refund request to track its status.

The airline clarified that refunds are issued for the unused value of tickets while Add-ons, such as preferred seats, would be refunded separately.

Qatar Airways urged travellers to visit its official updates page for the latest updates and booking related assistance.

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