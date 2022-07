FARNBOROUGH - Qatar Airways on Thursday placed an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 after negotiations at the Farnborough Airshow, firming up a deal whose fate had been in the balance for months and bringing orders for the single-aisle jet this week to 125.

A preliminary version of the order was signed in Washington in January, but later lapsed, according to the airline.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter)