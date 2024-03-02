Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways resumes its services to Osaka today, March 1, with a non-stop daily flight between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Kansai International Airport (KIX).

The new route is operated by the state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft, equipped with 36 Business Class seats and 247 Economy Class seats.

Nestled in the heart of Japan’s Kansai region, Osaka stands as a beacon of cultural richness and modern innovation. Renowned for its dynamic blend of traditional Japanese heritage and contemporary flair, Osaka captivates visitors with its bustling streets, iconic landmarks and world-class cuisine. From the historic Osaka Castle to the vibrant entertainment district of Dotonbori, the city’s eclectic tapestry invites visitors to embark on an unforgettable journey through the enchanting city.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “As we continue to be at the forefront of global connectivity, Qatar Airways is delighted to once again serve the Kansai region of Japan with our new Osaka route.

He added: “This strategic expansion strengthens the award-winning airline’s commitment to the Japanese market, opening a gateway for travellers from Japan to the “Best Airport in the Middle East”, Hamad International Airport and our network of over 170 destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and more.”

As part of its codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways offers seamless domestic connectivity to 34 codeshare destinations in Japan. As such, Japan Airlines has placed its code on all Qatar Airways flights between Qatar and Japan, including Narita International Airport, Haneda Airport (officially Tokyo international airport), and now Kansai International Airport, as well as 14 destinations in Qatar Airways global network via Doha.

The new flights cement the strong cooperation between the two airlines laying foundations for the future growth of both partners, who remain committed to offering seamless connections and greater choice to passengers.

Resumption Schedule DOH-KIX:

(Daily, all local time)

· Doha (DOH) to Osaka (KIX) – QR802 Departure 01:10, Arrival 16:30

· Osaka (KIX) to Doha (DOH) – QR803 Departure 18:00, Arrival 00:05+1

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

