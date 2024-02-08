Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced the latest addition to its summer schedule, launching four weekly flights to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, starting June 2 and bookable now.

Tashkent is located at the heart of Central Asia, a region known for its rich history and diverse cultures shared with the neighbouring countries of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The destination is the second city served by the national carrier of the State of Qatar in the Central Asian market following Almaty, Kazakhstan. With the new service, passengers can enjoy seamless global connectivity to Tashkent through the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport, to over 170 destinations worldwide.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “The launch of the new route to Tashkent is a testament to our commitment to continuously growing our network and expanding to new corners of the world. Tashkent provides our passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, with the opportunity to visit Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region, and explore the cultural wonders these destinations offer. Travellers flying with Qatar Airways can now avail the option to fly to Tashkent as their gateway to the region, and we look forward to future opportunities of growth in Central Asia.”

Uzbekistan offers a unique travel experience with its historical sites, stunning architecture and vibrant cultural experiences. Famous for its historical cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, travellers can explore and marvel at the Uzbek landscapes.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will collect Avios on flights and can benefit from greater savings when paying for flights with a combination of cash and Avios, or Avios Max, when paying 100 per cent of the fare using Avios. Members can also spend Avios on shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, cabin upgrades, and more.

Doha to Tashkent flight QR377 departs at 19:50 and arrives at 01:20+1 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Tashkent to Doha flight QR378 departs at 03:20 and arrives at 05:20 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).