Doha: Qatar Airways currently operates more than 130 weekly flights across 12 Saudi gateways, showcasing its commitment to enhancing connectivity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia – Qatar Airways today marks the launch of three weekly non-stop flights to Red Sea International Airport (RSI), operated by daa International, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Hamad International Airport (DOH), the Best Airport in the Middle East as voted by Skytrax in 2025.

The Red Sea is the 12th destination in Saudi Arabia to be serviced by Qatar Airways, following operations in Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.

This expansion reinforces Qatar Airways’ position in the Saudi market and demonstrates the airline’s long-term commitment to enhancing connectivity across the Kingdom.The RSI service further adds to the airline’s global network of more than 170 destinations, offering seamless connections for travellers from across six continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Europe to the Kingdom’s west coast through Doha.

Upon landing, Qatar Airways delegation headed by Qatar Airways SVP Business Control and Financial Support, Abdullah Al Malki, and VP Sales – Middle East, Caucasus, Pakistan & ISC, Mr. Karthik Viswanathan, and Head of Aeropolitical & Regulatory Affairs, Sheikh Jassim bin Fahad Al-Thani, was welcomed by John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global – the developer behind The Red Sea destination and RSI, and Andrew Tyler-Smith, Chief Executive Officer at RSI.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We at Qatar Airways are proud to expand our global network of more than 170 destinations with the inauguration of service to The Red Sea. The importance of the Saudi market, and our commitment to it, is proven by the growing reach of our services in the Kingdom. This new route – a testament to the close ties between the two countries – offers travellers seamless, world class access to one of the Middle East’s emerging destinations onboard the World’s Best Airline.”

RSG Group Chief Executive Officer, John Pagano, said: “Welcoming Qatar Airways to Red Sea International Airport is a key step in giving more travellers from around the world easy access to The Red Sea destination. With the opening of Shura Island last month and our second destination AMAALA welcoming guests in the coming months, enhanced international connectivity means even more people can now experience the best of Saudi culture, hospitality, and nature in one of the most picturesque places on the planet."

Red Sea International Airport CEO, Andrew Tyler-Smith, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming our second international route to Red Sea International Airport, a connection from Doha to The Red Sea through Qatar Airways. This new service introduces an efficient gateway to a wide range of European destinations, unlocking critical access to key target source markets for the first time. As we continue to grow our airline portfolio, each new route reinforces our role as a strategic hub for tourism. We look forward to welcoming more travellers from around the world to enjoy the unparalleled luxury of The Red Sea destination.”

The Red Sea is a pioneering destination on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, inviting guests to experience a place of extraordinary natural beauty.

Located on Saudi Arabia’s western coastline between the cities of Umluj and Al Wajh, The Red Sea is one of the emerging tourism destinations encompassing more than 90 untouched islands, coral-fringed waters, sweeping desert landscapes, volcanic mountain ranges, and one of the largest reef systems in the world.

Currently, The Red Sea welcomes guests from around the globe with six luxury resorts. Shura Island, the heart of The Red Sea, began welcoming guests in 2025, and will be home to 11 exceptional resorts alongside the Shura Links golf course, a marina, and retail and dining experiences.

