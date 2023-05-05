Islamabad: Several meetings were held here today between officials from the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, resulting in an agreement to boost air travel between the two countries’ airports.

During the visit, Eng. Naif Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and head of the Omani delegation, discussed means of developing various aspects related to air navigation with Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pakistan’s Minister of Aviation and Khaqan Murtaza, Director General of Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The delegation also went on tour of Islamabad International Airport to view various aviation-related facilities.

