With the approach of the peak summer season, Oman Air Holidays has introduced a range of great value packages from Muscat to destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Far East.

With special rates starting from as little as RO234 ($606), as well as customisable add-ons, guests are provided with affordable and convenient options to plan their dream holiday, whether it’s a beach retreat, adventure trip, city break, or cultural experience.

Meanwhile, catering to rising demand, Oman Air has also increased its flights to some of the most popular destinations including five flights a day to Dubai and 18 flights a week to Bangkok. Guests can also enjoy increased frequencies and seamless connectivity to Kuala Lumpur, the Maldives, and many more.

Mundher Al Shaikhani, Acting Vice President – Marketing at Oman Air, said: “This year, travel has picked up considerably and, as people eagerly anticipate their much-awaited summer vacation, we are making sure to accommodate their travel requirements. In line with the airline’s addition of several new flights, we’re pleased to have curated an extensive selection of packages so that guests have the freedom to choose their travel plans according to their unique interests and preferences. Supported by our dedicated customer service, we guarantee that our packages are worth every baisa.”

Offering a wide selection of tailored packages, Oman Air Holidays excels in creating amazing and unique travel experiences to some of the world’s most exciting destinations.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).