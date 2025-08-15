Oman Air and Turkish Airlines have announced a strategic Frequent Flyer Programme (FFP) Partnership to enhance the travel experience for their loyalty members from across the globe.

With this partnership, members of each programme will access expanded mileage accrual opportunities across a broader global network.

As of 1 August 2025, Turkish Airlines connects members of Miles&Smiles, its 21+ Million member-strong loyalty programme, to Muscat, Salalah and Khasab in Oman, and across the Oman Air network.

In addition, members of Oman Air’s loyalty programme, Sindbad, will gain access to Turkish Airlines’ vast global network, with new earning opportunities across Türkiye, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia and, the Americas.

"This latest loyalty agreement, part of our ongoing partnership, is a meaningful step in expanding the value of our Sindbad programme and strengthening Oman Air’s international reach,” adds Mike Rutter, Chief Commercial Officer at Oman Air. “We look forward to offering our guests even more rewarding travel experiences around the world."

"Miles&Smiles becomes even more accessible with this agreement," says Ahmet Olmustur, Chief Commercial Officer at Turkish Airlines. "This partnership opens doors for our leisure and business travelers, simplifying their global journeys and making each trip a remarkable story."