Oman Air has announced the launch of a new direct service between Dubai and Salalah, commencing July 3, 2026.

Operating three times per week year-round, the route will further strengthen connectivity to the Dhofar Governorate while expanding travel options for both residents and international visitors in time for khareef season.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said: “The launch of our Dubai-Salalah service highlights our strategic commitment to strengthening regional connectivity in line with Oman’s national priorities. Demand for access to and from Salalah continues to grow and we are adding capacity where we’re able to, providing more choices for travel while actively supporting tourism growth and economic activity in the Governorate. Oman Air remains a key enabler of connectivity and economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040.” -TradeArabia News Service

