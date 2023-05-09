NEW DELHI - More lessors of India's Go First asked the country's aviation regulator on Tuesday to de-register at least three aircraft of the cash-strapped company which filed for bankruptcy last week, according to notices on the regulator's website.

This comes a day after leasing companies Sky High XCV Leasing Company, ACG Aircraft Leasing, SFV Aircraft Holdings and others submitted requests to the regulator to take back at least 13 planes, according to the notices.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)