ABU DHABI - Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and Etihad Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop initiatives and conduct research into how AI could transform key aspects of the nation’s integral aviation sector.

The move aligns with the university’s commitment to enhancing AI competitiveness across vital sectors, including aviation and logistics in the UAE, while paving the way for sustainable growth and innovation.

The agreement was signed at Etihad Airways HQ in Abu Dhabi to advance knowledge, technology, and collaboration by shaping the future of aviation with the transformative solutions of AI.

As part of the agreement, both organisations will establish joint training programmes, explore research opportunities, and jointly conduct seminars, workshops, and conferences on various topics exploring AI in aviation.

The MoU encompasses training opportunities for MBZUAI students, focusing on deepening their understanding of the aviation industry and exploring the potential of AI in addressing its challenges. Additionally, the partnership will facilitate scientific research and expertise exchange to develop innovative solutions that enhance crucial aspects of aviation.

Sultan Al Hajji, MBZUAI’s Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations, said, “Through this partnership with Etihad Airways, MBZUAI aims to bring the power of AI to the aviation industry. Close collaboration is key in enabling our faculty, students, and researchers to understand this sector's challenges and the growth opportunities they see. The partnership will also give our students - many of whom have undertaken internships with Etihad Airways - and our researchers the opportunity to gain valuable experience and insights, opening up new areas of specialisation.”

Mohamed Hasan Al Mansoori, Vice President of Emiratisation Strategy and Government Relations at Etihad Airways, said, “As the UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways prides itself on being an industry leader. We’re excited to partner with MBZUAI to explore opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, particularly in terms of long-term planning in customer service, flight planning, workforce and fleet management, and security. We look forward to developing this collaboration, maintaining our lead as an aviation innovator, and helping position the UAE as the world’s foremost hub for aviation.”