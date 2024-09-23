KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Airways announced today, Sunday, that it has taken corrective measures regarding the termination of the absorption contract with Kuwait Aviation Services Company (KASCO) following financial and procedural observations made by the Audit Bureau.

In a press statement, Kuwait Airways noted that this step also follows directives from the Government Performance Follow-up Agency to the company's board of directors and the Public Investment Authority, emphasizing the need to implement all necessary procedures to address any issues related to this contract.

The airline confirmed its commitment to applying legal procedures in contracts and correcting any comments or violations in associated work processes. It expressed its full dedication to ensuring that employees affected by this contract continue to work at KASCO according to their professional specializations, or will be placed in other vacancies after their return to their original roles within KASCO, without impacting their salaries and benefits.

Kuwait Airways stated that it will open applications for those interested in transferring to work at the airline, in accordance with the company’s approved employment contracts, regulations, and salary structures, based on operational needs.

The airline clarified that the return of employees to KASCO does not imply their dismissal, but rather aims to correct and amend procedures to comply with Audit Bureau requirements, allowing them to continue their work at Kuwait Airways as full employees in accordance with available vacancies.

This initiative is expected to create job opportunities at KASCO for national competencies and advance the policy of replacement by empowering local talent to contribute to the development and growth of national companies. (KUNA)

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

