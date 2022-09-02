Kuwait - Kuwait Airways announced on Thursday that it would operate 13 daily flights to the Qatari capital Doha to allow football fans to experience the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The number of flights would decrease as the tournament progress.

Kuwait Airways CEO Maen Razouqi said in a press statement that Kuwait Airways Holidays offices and the 171-call center would offer packages that would include tickets for the matches and flights starting from KD 200 (around USD 649).

He added that after booking the tickets and flights, clients should enter these details into the Qatari Hayya application to enable them to attend matches.

He revealed that Qatar would be handling transportation of fans to and from the venues free of charge and through Hayya application.

The FIFA World Cup organizing committee had specified regulations concerning luggage, therefore, travelers are advised to bring only carry-on baggage during their trip, he noted.

Economy class travelers are allowed to carry luggage not exceeding 7 kg, while business and first class are allowed to carry bags not exceeding 10 and 15 kg respectively.

Those who have extended stay in Qatar are allowed to bring the suitable amount of luggage and could book their tickets according to the regular flights between Kuwait and Doha, Razouqi said.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).