JEDDAH — King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked third globally among airports serving between 50 and 60 million passengers annually. It also secured fifth place among the world’s most improved airports and ranked 27th overall on the list of the top 100 airports, advancing 17 positions from last year, according to the Skytrax 2026 Ranking.

The announcement was made at the recent Passenger Terminal Expo in London, reaffirming the airport’s rapid progress in service quality and passenger experience, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This achievement extends the efforts of Jeddah Airports Company to enhance the passenger experience and improve operational efficiency, and achieve its strategic objectives. It is noteworthy that ranking third globally in the mega airport category is one of the key customer experience targets for 2026.

The progress reflects continuous improvement in performance indicators related to passenger experience and boosts the airport’s position as one of the Kingdom’s main gateways, particularly in serving pilgrims arriving to perform Hajj and Umrah.

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