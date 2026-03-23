Leading Kuwaiti low-cost airline Jazeera Airways today announced the expansion of its network in Egypt with new flights to Sohag, a major commercial city on the west bank of the Nile.

Sohag marks the sixth destination that Jazeera Airways will operate in Egypt via Qaisumah Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and further strengthens connectivity between Kuwait and one of its most important travel corridors.

With Egyptians comprising the largest Arab expatriate community in Kuwait, the new route is based on a strong demand to reunite families and loved ones, while supporting essential travel for work, business, and personal commitments.

On the new service, CEO Barathan Pasupathi said: "Egypt remains one of our strongest and most important markets. The launch of Sohag further expands our ability to connect people at a time when travel carries deeper meaning."

"Whether it is reuniting with family, returning to work, or continuing essential journeys, we remain focused on maintaining reliable connectivity under challenging circumstances," remarked Pasupathi.

With the addition of Sohag, Jazeera Airways now connects Kuwait to six destinations in Egypt - Alexandria, Cairo, Sphinx, Assiut and Luxor, offering increased choice and flexibility for passengers.

Since the resumption of operations via Qaisumah Airport, Jazeera Airways has facilitated the travel of over 8,500 passengers, ensuring continuity of movement during this critical period.

Flights to Sohag will operate via Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of Jazeera Airways’ ongoing efforts to maintain operations while the Kuwait International Airport remains temporarily closed.

Departure formalities are conducted at Jazeera Airways’ dedicated check-in facility at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref (Hall 8). Once check-in is complete, passengers are transported overland by bus to Qaisumah Airport for their onward journeys.

The expanded Egypt network forms part of Jazeera Airways’ broader commitment to keeping Kuwait connected, with operations currently spanning close to 20 destinations.

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