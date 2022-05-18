UAE - The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is featuring 28 Italian exhibitors in its largest ever presence at the Airport Show 2022 that opened in today (May 17) to run until May 19 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Italian expertise on offer during the event will include companies specializing in valve and part manufacturing, information and communication technologies, lights and warning beacons and other aviation equipment, technologies and engineering solutions.

The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, President and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.

The Airport Show provides the ideal platform for Italian aviation and technology companies to develop their presence in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, showcase their expertise in airport technology and related services, and form connections with key decision-makers in the GCC.

Italy will also have two distinguished associations present at the event: OICE and Air Tech Italy. OICE is the employer’s association that represents more than 400 Italian engineering, architectural and technical companies, while Air Tech Italy is the companies’ association specialised in supplying products, technologies and services for airports and air-traffic control. Both have endless expertise, knowledge, and information to share with the thousands of visitors at the Airport Show 2022.

Amedeo Scarpa, Trade Commissioner to the UAE, said: “As the world emerges from the pandemic, internationalisation within the engineering, architecture and technical-economic consultancy industries remains more vital than ever. Therefore, for OICE, Air Tech Italy and their associated companies, attending the Airport Show 2022 will be an extremely valuable opportunity.

“We are excited to give each of the 28 exhibiting companies the chance to maximise the success of their businesses. It is also an enlightening way of learning more about infrastructure projects in the UAE airport sector and the wider area (including the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia), enhancing Italy’s technological abilities and fostering useful contacts for business development. After the success of the hybrid event in 2021, the UAE’s Italian Embassy, the Consulate General in Dubai and the Dubai offices of ICE are proud to support OICE and Air Tech Italy in this project and discover more about the future of sustainability, digitalisation and urban air mobility across the world.”

Roberto Carpaneto, Vice President of the OICE, noted: "Italian consultancy and engineering companies have worked in over 80 major airports in Italy and in the world. We have top capabilities in the airport industry appreciated all over the world: we provide project management and integrated engineering services; we manage the entire project to achieve the required quality goals and we have a special attention to the local content.

“The Airport Show and the UAE, thanks to its strategic position, represent a good opportunity for our Italian companies to create new business opportunities among key countries such as GCC, Africa and Asia. OICE, as institutional Association, can assist regional airport developers or authorities to access its 400 member companies.”

“Demonstrating an Italian supply of integrated solutions and projects in the airport sector are examples of excellence for international clients and airport managers interested in products and technologies designed to create high standards of security and digitization, as well as improve sustainability,” said Giulio De Carli, President of Air Tech Italy.

“Participation in the Dubai Airport Show will help our companies to recover in a market of strong uncertainty. With increasing normalization of social and economic life following the pandemic, geopolitical changes have created new scenarios in which our industrial system must help new planning and overcome challenges, whilst discovering new markets and opportunities.”

