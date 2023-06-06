Jeddah: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has re-elected the Director General of the Saudi Arabian Airlines Group, Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, as a member of the Board of Governors for a period of three years and chose the Vice President for Safety, Aviation Security and Quality at Saudia Airlines, Captain Muhammad Salim Dahdooli, as a member of the Security Advisory Council (SAC).



The selections took place during the 79th General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit held from June 4 to 6 in Istanbul, Türkiye, an annual event considered as the largest gathering of global airline leaders.



The Board of Governors represents the highest executive authority in IATA, which is concerned with developing plans and strategies for the global air transport industry; approving strategic plans; establishing general policies for the association on security, safety, and environmental affairs; and following up on the responsibilities of the advisory committees affiliated with the Board of Governors.



The presence of representatives of Saudi Airlines in advisory boards of IATA indicates the high position that the Kingdom occupies internationally in various fields, as well as the position of Saudi airlines among global carriers and their influential role in air transport industry system.