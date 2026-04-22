Doha, Qatar: As additional flights are being introduced and airline partners make gradual return to Qatar's airspace, Hamad International Airport (HIA) has compiled a list of most common questions to provide passengers with latest information.

The list compiled on April 21, 2026, gives information on flight operations and on airport services and more.

Here is the full list of FAQs

FLIGHT OPERATIONS

Are flights currently operating at Hamad International Airport?

Yes. Additional flights are being introduced, airline partners are gradually resuming operations, and airport services continue to support smooth passenger flow.

Flight operations continue in accordance with the relevant authorities and coordination with airline partners. Schedules may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control.

Which airlines are currently operating at the airport?

National carrier Qatar Airways along with a number of partner airlines are operating to and from Doha.

Please refer to the list below for start dates, which will be updated as additional airlines are introduced.

21 April 2026: flydubai

22 April 2026: AirArabia

23 April 2026: Oman Air, Royal Jordanian, Tarco Aviation, US-Bangla Airlines

26 April 2026: Middle East Airlines

28 April 2026: Himalaya Airlines

* Date Updated: April 21, 2026

Why are flights increasing gradually?

All flights are currently operating through a dedicated flight corridor established in close co-ordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

This means the airspace capacity can only be increased in stages to ensure stable operations. These flight schedules may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control.

Could flights be suspended again?

Yes, these flight schedules may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control, as operations continue to be aligned with the relevant authorities.

Passengers should continue to check directly with their airline for the latest updates.

Who can access the terminal?

Access to the airport is available for passengers with a valid and confirmed ticket.

What should passengers know before travelling to the airport?

Before travelling, passengers should:

- Check in online, where available.

- Arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before departure.

- Use self-service kiosks and baggage drop facilities.

- Ensure baggage meets airline size and weight requirements.

- Use e-gates, if eligible.

MANAGING FLIGHT

Where can I get flight support and the latest information?

HIA recommends that travellers check directly with their airline for the most up to date information on flights, including schedule updates, rebooking options, refunds, and other travel arrangements.

Does the HIA Contact Centre rebook flights for passengers?

HIA understands that this is a stressful time for passengers but the airport does not rebook flights.

Please contact the airline directly for updates and next steps.

AIRPORT SERVICES

Is pick up and drop off access available at the airport?

Yes. To support traffic flow and a smoother journey, public transport and ride‑hailing services are encouraged where possible.

What transport options are available at the airport?

Passengers can choose from a variety of transport options which include: Karwa taxi and ride-hailing services such as Uber and BadrGo.

Hamad International Airport T1 metro station is open. Please check the train timings.

Is parking available at the airport?

Yes. Car parking is available for pickups and drop-offs, supporting a convenient arrival and departure experience.

Valet Parking services are currently not available.

What should passengers do if they believe they have lost an item at the airport?

Passengers who may have lost an item at the airport are advised to contact the Lost Property team as follows:

- If you are not in the State of Qatar, please contact the HIA Lost Property team via [email protected] or call the customer contact centre at +974 4010 6666.

- If you are about to depart from the airport on a flight, visit the HIA Lost Property Office, near the RED Restaurant on the ground level, next to Gate C38.

- If you are residing in Doha, please visit the HIA Lost Property Office at the Arrivals or contact the team via [email protected] or call the customer contact centre at +974 4010 6666.

To report lost property, do share a brief description of the item and relevant travel details.

It further added a note stating that Hamad International Airport assists with items reported lost within airport premises only. Items are held for a limited period, subject to category, and unclaimed items may be disposed of or donated. The airport does not accept liability for items lost or left behind.

BAGGAGE INFORMATION

What will happen to my checked baggage during this period?

If a traveller is currently in Doha and his/her flight has been affected for any reason that is beyond the airport's control, checked baggage will remain securely stored.

If one wishes to collect the baggage, it can be done from the Baggage Delivery Office located in the Arrivals Hall. The airport team will be available to assist.

Alternatively, Baggage Services can be contacted on +974 4010 1812 or +974 4010 5586 to arrange the delivery of checked baggage to a local address in Doha.

What should passengers do if they arrive at their destination without their baggage?

Passengers who have departed from Doha and haven’t received their baggage at their final destination are advised to register their baggage details directly with their airline.

Qatar Airways passengers are kindly requested to complete the Mishandled Baggage Form via the Qatar Airways baggage portal to select their preferred option for the retrieval of their baggage.

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