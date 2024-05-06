Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated the outstanding achievements of its Country Managers and Airport Managers at the awards ceremony, held as part of its International Conference ”Towards a Sustainable Future”.



The awards were presented by the Gulf Air Group Chairman, His Excellency Zayed R. Alzayani, and Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer, Jeffery Goh. They highlighted the company's commitment to acknowledging and appreciating excellence within its workforce. Moreover, the awards reflect Gulf Air’s dedication to operational excellence, world-class customer experience, and profitability, aligning it with Gulf Air Group’s strategic direction and initiatives towards a sustainable future.



Among the recipients of the awards were Gulf Air’s station at Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG), awarded with Best Premium Revenue Share Growth; Gulf Air at Bahrain International Airport with the Highest Web Revenue Share; and Gulf Air at Kuwait International Airport (KWI) with Best Point to Point Revenue Share Growth. The Least Number of Safety Incidents award was given to Gulf Air’s station at Chennai Airport in India (MAA), while the Least Number of Passenger Complaints award was given to its station at Al-Qassim International Airport in KSA (ELQ). The airline’s station at Dubai International Airport (DXB) received the Highest Achievement for On-Time Performance (OTP) award.



