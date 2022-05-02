ABU DHABI - The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has granted the operational approval for the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai to use unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to support its daily operations after passing the operational requirements in accordance with civil aviation regulations.

The operational approval provides the necessary backup and support during firefighting in hard-to-reach areas such as high-rise buildings, confined spaces and hazardous materials warehouses.

Drone systems also improve response time in order to raise the efficiency of smart safety and security services through an innovation environment to protect lives and property.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, said that the operational approval of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai is in line with the highest levels and requirements of national safety.

The GCAA issued 180 operational approvals for drone systems during the first quarter of 2022, and the number of amateur registrants reached about 20,000. The authority also completed licensing 181 operators for commercial and government use, including 870 drones for the same purpose.

Lt. General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, stressed that the step comes within the sustainable development plans for the main and support services and will positively reflect on the tasks undertaken by the Civil Defense to protect lives and property, as it contributes to saving time, effort and speed in handling accidents of all kinds.